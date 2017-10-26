Parking lot near Taj Mahal: Supreme Court to hear plea against order

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday by the UP government’s standing counsel who sought urgent hearing. (File Photo) The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday by the UP government’s standing counsel who sought urgent hearing. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the Uttar Pradesh government’s restoration petition against its order to demolish a multi-level parking facility being constructed near the Taj Mahal.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday by the UP government’s standing counsel who sought urgent hearing.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court had sought the presence of the counsel for the UP government and passed the order after being told that no advocate was present. On Wednesday, the government said though its counsel was present in court, he could not make his way to the front as it was overcrowded. Justice Chelameswar allowed the plea.

