Parkash Singh Badal, Vijay Sampla mourn former MLA Raj Khurana’s death

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and state BJP chief Vijay Sampla mourned the death of senior BJP leader and former MLA from Rajpura, Raj Khurana.

Khurana passed away in a Gurgaon hospital Monday after a prolonged illness. He was cremated at Rajpura in presence of BJP state secretary Dr Subhash Sharma and local Congress MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj.

The Chief Minister described Khurana as a disciplined soldier of the BJP who worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the disadvantaged sections of the society, besides ensuring over all development of the region. Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal described Khurana as a leader of the masses, seasoned politician, an able administrator and above all a fine human being with the rare qualities of head and heart.

BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, state organisational secretary Dinesh Kumar, state vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and state secretary Vineet Joshi also extended condolences on the former MLAs death.

Remembering Khurana as a dear friend, Sampla added that he was pained by his demise. “Khurana was a mass leader who was sensitive towards the poor and needy. He was a dedicated worker who worked hard for the party. His death is an irreparable loss to the BJP and his contributions to the party and society will always be remembered,”Sampla said.