Parkash Singh Badal on KPS Gill’s death: One who is born has to die

Jo aata hai vo jaata bhi hai. Hamne bhi jaana hai, aapne bhi jaana hai (Everyone who is born has to die. I will also go. You will also go): Parkash Singh Badal

Written by Navjeevan Gopal | Muktsar | Updated: May 28, 2017 1:21 am
KPS Gill Dead: Former Punjab DGP was known for rooting out militancy in the state.

“Everybody has to die. Jo aata hai vo jaata bhi hai. Hamne bhi jaana hai, aapne bhi jaana hai (Everyone who is born has to die. I will also go. You will also go.”  This was the reaction of former Punjab chief minister and SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal on the death of state’s former Director General of Police KPS Gill, who passed away on Friday. SAD did not offer any condolence on the death of Gill.

Asked about it, Badal said, “These types of [condolence] messages are issued by the public relations wing [of the party]. I have not been feeling well for sometime and I came here on Sunday,” Badal told The Indian Express at his residence in Badal village.

  1. A
    Abhijit ghose
    May 28, 2017 at 1:47 am
    Gill Saab will be remembered for the valour he showed in rooting out terrorism in the form of khalistan movement.Though his tenure in Indian hockey is less ordinary he left a stamp of his own in it as well.
