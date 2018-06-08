Parkash Singh Badal advice to Amit Shah: Dispel insecurity among minorities

After their meeting at Badal’s residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) After their meeting at Badal’s residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

When BJP president Amit Shah visited SAD patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at the latter’s MLA flat in Chandigarh on Thursday, one of the demands and “suggestions” made by Badal to him was to “dispel the perception of insecurity among the minorities”, according to a senior SAD leader who attended the meeting.

Shah held a closed-door meeting with Badal and his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for nearly an hour. This was immediately followed by another meeting with the top leadership of SAD and BJP. During the meeting, Shah asked SAD-BJP leaders to strategise together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by forming a coordination committee of leaders of both parties.

Shah’s meeting with Badals comes in the backdrop of strained ties of BJP with some of its allies. A section of SAD leadership has been complaining that the BJP, which came to power in 2014 with an absolute majority, had not been giving due respect to the alliance partners. SAD had to toil hard to push its demand for a GST waiver on items used to prepare langar. The waiver was announced only recently.

Amit Shah (centre) in Chandigarh with SAD leaders. (Express photo by Kamaleshwar Singh) Amit Shah (centre) in Chandigarh with SAD leaders. (Express photo by Kamaleshwar Singh)

The SAD leadership was also miffed at BJP over appointments in National Commission for Minorities, saying Akalis were not given any representation in the Commission.

Senior Akali leaders and Rajya Sabha members Naresh Gujral and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Lok Sabha MP Prem Singh Chandumajra had expressed their resentment early this year over “uncaring attitude” of the BJP towards its alliance partners.

While Dhindsa and Chandumajra were present at the meeting with Shah, Gujral did not attend. “I am on vacation,” he told The Indian Express.

While Shah did not interact with the media, Sukhbir told reporters after the meeting that SAD was a “permanent ally of BJP and a permanent member of NDA”. He said there was “no conflict” between the two parties.

Sukhbir said all allies of NDA should come together and gear up for the Lok Sabha elections by ironing out all differences.

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. As per the seat-sharing arrangement between the two allies, SAD had been contesting on 10 seats and BJP on three. Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a Lok Sabha MP from Bathinda, is a Cabinet minister in the NDA government.

While Badals rolled out a red carpet to welcome Shah, the senior Badal, during their meeting, raised the issues of “discrimination” against Punjab on the issues of Chandigarh and water rights.

