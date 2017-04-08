Park Street renamed after Bangladesh founder

While NDMC officials remained tight lipped on the issue, a senior official confirmed the development. (Source: Google map) While NDMC officials remained tight lipped on the issue, a senior official confirmed the development. (Source: Google map)

A day before Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Delhi, a circular motion to rename Park Street in central Delhi to the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was moved in the corridors of the NDMC office.

With most NDMC members giving their approval to the proposal, Park Street, located near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, was renamed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road — the fourth such renaming of roads in Lutyens’ Delhi in the last two years.

Unlike the three other instances of rechristening, where a council meeting had been called to discuss the proposal, Park Street was renamed through a circular motion.

While NDMC officials remained tight lipped on the issue, a senior official confirmed the development.

“The proposal was approved by all members, except AAP MLA Surinder Singh, who proposed Sant Ravidas ji’s name for this road. A formal announcement is likely to take place tomorrow (Saturday),” the official said.

BJP MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said she had moved the proposal on April 1. “The idea is to promote Indo-Bangladesh friendship. The two countries have collaborated on various issues, especially anti-terrorism,” Lekhi said.

