Paris climate deal architect looks to India

Lamenting the lack of enthusiasm from the US administration on climate change, former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius has urged the rest of the world to step up action to compensate for the expected “four years of inaction” in the US.

Fabius, the architect of the 2015 Paris Agreement, who was in India to attend an international environment meet organised by the National Green Tribunal, said: “It is clear the new American administration raises serious concerns on the future of climate action.”

He said while it was “heartening” to see the efforts being made by other countries, particularly India and China, and these would need to be stepped up to fill the void likely to be created by the lack of initiatives from the US.

“During the presidential campaign, every one heard climate change being described as a ‘hoax created by and for the Chinese and that the US could quit the Paris Agreement. Now, we observe decisions that unfortunately implement some of those statements. A climate sceptic has been nominated as the head of the (US) Environment Protection Agency. The Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline projects have been revived.

(And) Even though the (US) Congress is yet to vote on it, the White House has announced massive cuts in US federal climate funds.”

