Two killed in bus accident

Two persons were on Sunday killed and 35 injured after the bus they were travelling fell into a ditch at National Highway 34 in Aamdanga, North 24 Parganas district, police said. “The bus, which was headed from Kolkata to Mayapur suddenly lost balance and fell into a ditch at National Highway 34,” Additional SP Abhijit Banerjee said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Police immediately rushed to the spot and the bus was pulled out by a crane. Injured persons were sent to Barasat State general hospital,” Banerjee said adding the driver fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the agitated locals, protesting against the accident, vandalised a police van due to which there was a traffic congestion in the area.

“We are trying to trace the driver and investigation is underway,” the officer said.