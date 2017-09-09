Parents spot whale on boy’s arm in Himachal

Picture dor representational purpose Picture dor representational purpose

A Class VI student of a private school in Solan was reportedly caught playing the Blue Whale Challenge. His parents reportedly noticed the image of a whale carved on his arm. The boy reportedly told his parents that nearly half a dozen other students of the same age group had links related to the Blue Whale challenge on their cellphones.

The matter was brought to the notice of parents of other children and the police were also informed. Solan Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said, “I conveyed instructions to the Additional SP to be proactive in the matter. The boy has been identified and his parents have been advised to keep a watch and counsel him about the dangerous side of the Blue Whale Challenge,” he said.

Chawla also proposes to hold a meeting with management of schools in the town and involve parents in awareness campaigns.

