‘Parents of missing Indian toddler want other child back from authorities’

Sherin’s case has caught the attention of India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File) Sherin’s case has caught the attention of India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File)

The Indian-American parents of the missing 3-year-old adopted Indian girl are expected to appear in a court on Monday to fight to try to get back their other child, US media reported. The mysterious disappearance of the Sherin Mathews from her home over two weeks ago led to the Child Protective Services (CPS) removing the 4-year-old biological girl from the home of Wesley Mathews and Sini Mathews, CBS News reported.

The CPS says it’s a standard custodial hearing, as the parents ask a judge to let them bring their biological daughter home in Richardson city in the US state of Texas.

The CPS has previously said it had been involved with the Mathews prior to Sherin’s disappearance, but refused to say for which child and why they were called in.

The father, Wesley Mathews, was arrested and charged with child endangerment after he told police he left his adopted daughter, Sherin, alone outside their home at 3:00 a.m. October 7.

Wesley, 37, told Richardson Police he made Sherin stand by a tree about 100 feet from their home as punishment for not drinking her milk. After 15 minutes when he went out to see her, Sherin was missing, Wesley told police. He waited until 8:00 am to report her missing.

Wesley is on bond, being tracked with a GPS monitor. As part of his release, the court says he cannot have contact with any minor child.

The girl’s mother does not face any charges. She was in the house at the time, but was reportedly asleep and unaware of what her husband was doing, according to police.

Meanwhile, Richardson Police Department in its latest statement on the Sherin’s missing case said that detectives have been going door-to-door at businesses and locations that may have additional information and evidence important to this case.

“Searches being conducted are very specific as we learn more through evidence being collected. Much of the evidence we have obtained requires analysis which takes time to process at a forensic level.

“As you may have learned from news media, many items collected through search warrants are also being analysed. As we continue, findings will be available less often due to the sensitive nature of what is discovered,” the police said in a statement on Facebook.

An earlier statement said that during the course of this investigation, police have developed information that has lead them to more specific areas. Multiple searches were conducted in fields, creeks and wooded areas. Drones were also deployed for the searches.

Detectives are also working through the video surveillance collected.

“The process of reviewing evidence both digital and physical, as well as witness statements is a time consuming process and we ask for patience as we make progress,” the earlier police statement said.

Sherin’s case has caught the attention of India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“We are deeply concerned about the missing child. Indian Embassy in US is actively involved and they keep me informed,” Swaraj tweeted on October 19.

“We are closely monitoring Sherin Mathews case. We have established the contact with the community and authorities,” the Consul General of India in Houston, Anupam Ray had tweeted.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App