Five months after SC verdict, parents of December 16 rape victim seek action

Acting on the complaint, the commission has now issued a notice to Tihar Jail administration and the DCP of south district.

Published:November 1, 2017 3:11 am
Parents of the December 16 gangrape victim are disappointed that even after five months since the Supreme Court verdict — sentencing the accused to death penalty — no action has been taken by police.

Asha Devi, mother of the victim, approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) with the complaint. Acting on the complaint, the commission has now issued a notice to Tihar Jail administration and the DCP of south district. “After so many years, the ones who killed my daughter were finally given punishment. Now I don’t know what is stopping the police from taking action?” said Devi. The Supreme Court had, in May this year, upheld the death sentence awarded to four accused for raping a 23-year-old paramedical student on December 16, 2012.

The commission has enquired if any orders have been given to hang the four accused. It has also inquired as to why, even after five months since the SC verdict, the accused have not been hanged. It has asked that if an order has been issued, what are the reasons for not adhering to it. DCW has given time till November 6 to respond.

