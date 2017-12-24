Parents of 8-yr-old boy say Medanta overcharged them

According to the complaint, the child, Saurya Pratap, was admitted to the hospital for 22 days. His parents then took him to RML hospital on November 19, where he died.(Express file photo) According to the complaint, the child, Saurya Pratap, was admitted to the hospital for 22 days. His parents then took him to RML hospital on November 19, where he died.(Express file photo)

Gurgaon Police Saturday said it has received a complaint from the parents of an eight-year-old boy, who died of dengue shock syndrome, alleging that Medanta-The Medicity overcharged them for the treatment of their child. The hospital, however, said the parents took the child to another hospital against medical advice.

Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said, “The complaint was received at Sadar police station on Friday. The complainant has levelled allegations against Medanta… Their child was admitted to the hospital and a huge bill was imposed on them. Investigation is underway.”

According to the complaint, the child, Saurya Pratap, was admitted to the hospital for 22 days. His parents then took him to RML hospital on November 19, where he died.

Police, however, are yet to convert the complaint into an FIR as they are collecting necessary documents. “These will be forwarded to the CMO office. We will wait for instructions before deciding the future course of action,” the PRO said.

Dr A K Dubey, Medical Superintendent at Medanta Hospital, said, “We admitted the patient on October 30… and discovered he had severe and chronic dengue-related complications. Over a 22-day stay at Medanta, we stabilised the patient.” He said the patient left the hospital against medical advice.

On allegations of overcharging, the hospital said: “… We proactively shared the total cost with the attendants. Even at the point of leaving against medical advice (LAMA), there was no disagreement on cost with the patient’s family. We actually waived a portion of the charges.”

