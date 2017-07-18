Parents find 15-year-old in juvenile shelter: Girl goes to Mumbai to become actor, refuses to return

The case of a 15-year-old girl who was from the Hyderabad suburb Nizampet on June 7 and was found Sunday night at a juvenile home at Dongri in Mumbai, has left Cyberabad Police baffled. According to police, while the girl’s parents and 14 police teams were looking for her, she reached Mumbai and got herself admitted to the juvenile home by telling authorities that she was an orphan. She told them that she grew up at an orphanage in Hyderabad, but could not name it. It appears that she left home because she wanted to become an actor, said police.

When her parents reached Mumbai to bring her back, the girl refused to meet them and is reportedly adamant she won’t return. The juvenile home has refused to send her back with her parents.

“I don’t know what to say. We came here early morning and are eager to meet our daughter. But officials here are not allowing us inside, saying that she does not want to meet us. I don’t know what has come over her,” said the girl’s father over phone.

The Maharashtra Child Rights panel has asked Cyberabad Police to send a woman constable so she could be handed over to police as the missing case is registered at Bachupalli police station.

The Class X student left home on June 7 for school, but went to Secunderabad station instead and boarded a train to Shirdi. From there, she reached Dadar. GRP personnel found her loitering at the station and took her to the juvenile home.

The girl’s father, an engineer, lodged a missing complaint when she did not return in the evening and school authorities said she did not reach school that day.

“Officials at the juvenile home have told us that she was brought there on June 9. She claimed that she was an orphan and had run away from an orphanage in Hyderabad. We don’t know why the officials there did not report the matter to police and decided to keep her,” Bachupally Circle Inspector and Investigation Officer C Balakrishna said.

“It seems she was crazy about acting and was obsessed about TV serials. Her parents did not emphasise on this or we would have investigated accordingly. In fact, at the juvenile home at Dadar, she gave her name as Anika — a character in a TV serial…. We have not been able to speak to her so far, but as of now, we can only assume that she ran away to pursue her dream of becoming an actor,’’ Balakrishna said.

Police came to know of her location after the girl told a fellow inmate about her identity and the latter informed the authorities.

