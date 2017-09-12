Parents complain to police after ‘check’ at Ryan Vasant Kunj

The school administration also called police personnel. In the presence of the school principal, at least 10 guardians of the children inspected the school premises. The school administration also called police personnel. In the presence of the school principal, at least 10 guardians of the children inspected the school premises.

Three days after the murder of a seven-year-old at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch, parents of children study at the Vasant Kunj branch, where a Class I student drowned on January 30 last year, conducted an “impromptu check” of the campus and lodged a complaint at the local police station against alleged shortcomings.

Devansh Kakrora’s body was discovered floating in an open tank at the school last year. During investigation, police had fixed responsibility on the part of the school, and arrested five persons, including Devansh’s class teacher.

At 8 am, about a dozen parents and guardians gathered at the school gate, demanding inspection of school premises. The school administration also called police personnel. In the presence of the school principal, at least 10 guardians of the children inspected the school premises.

“There were just two security guards roaming in the school. Some staff were not in their uniforms. CCTV cameras were not installed around the nursery and other sections,” Harpreet Singh, a parent, claimed. “During inspection, we also found water tanks were unlocked. Any child could easily open them. The school has already seen an incident last year, but despite that they did nothing.”

The parents then went to Vasant Kunj North police station and lodged a written complaint against the principal. They told police that some staffers were not in uniform, many CCTV cameras were defunct, and water and garbage tanks were found unlocked. Additional DCP Chinmoy Biswal said they have lodged a complaint and have instructed the principal to rectify the shortcomings.

