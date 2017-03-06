Parenthood through Surrogacy: Karan Johar confirms birth of twins – Roohi and Yash

Filmmaker Karan Johar Filmmaker Karan Johar

Confirming media reports, filmmaker Karan Johar Sunday posted a statement on Twitter announcing the birth of his twins, born through surrogacy. The twins, a boy and a girl, were born late last month, at Masrani Hospital in Andheri West under the “guidance and support” of the city’s renowned IVF specialist, Dr Jatin Shah. Johar has named his twins Roohi and Yash.

In his statement, Johar, 44, spoke about his decision to become a parent. “This was an emotional, yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that,” Johar said, also thanking the surrogate.

The filmmaker is likely to celebrate his fatherhood with a get-together for his friends from the film industry after the release of his next production, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, on March 10.

Actor Tusshar became the first single father in Bollywood last year.