Parcel with explosives at CPI-M office: Cops check CCTV footage for clues

Investigation so far by Pune Police has revealed that the packet containing explosive material and detonator sent to the office of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) in Narayan Peth, does not have certain features, such as a bar code, which are usually seen on parcels dispatched by professional courier services. This is the prime reason why the police suspects that the persons behind the parcel have not used any professional courier service.

CPI-M activists, however, said the person who delivered the packet looked like a regular private courier delivery man. The police are now checking the video footage captured by cameras in a hotel near the CPI-M office to get clues about the person who delivered the packet.

Even though CPI-M has not named anyone, the party and also the police suspect the role of right wing outfits in this case. CPI-M leader Ajit Abhyankar has lodged a complaint against unidentified persons at the Vishrambag police station, under sections 286, 435, 506/2, 511 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Explosives Act.

A person dropped a brown packet addressing Abhyankar at CPI-M office around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Abhyankar opened the packet around 5 pm Thursday and found a suspicious material placed in a transparent plastic box inside. The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) squad of the Pune Police was called to the spot and they confirmed that the packet carried an explosive material, electric detonator, a 9 volt battery, one EW company battery, ball bearing and a threat letter typed on white paper.

The letter identified the sender as “Ayurvedachary Vedant Kulkarni”, and listed an address and a mobile number. “We have confirmed this mobile number belonged to a housewife, who has nothing to do with this case,” said police subinspector S B Patil, the investigation officer.

Police suspect that the fake mobile number and the name of sender were purposely mentioned in the packet for misleading the investigators. Police said that various possibilities are being probed and some private courier services will be contacted.

A letter threatening a bomb blast

The threat letter in the packet was typed in Marathi. Accessed by Pune Newsline, the letter states, “Red faced monkeys should stop the violence against us. Otherwise the time has came to show what an explosion is. Our seniors have tied our hands. But if we loose patience, then we will finish you from the Indian soil. If you commit any destructive acts again, we will retaliate in similar manner. Now, we are just sending a sample. Next time we would not sent any sample. You will be slapped on your face…Vande Mataram…Bharat Mata Ki Jay.”

Abhyankar said, “We are not afraid of such threats. The letter mentions nothing about the recent attack on CRPF jawans by Maoists at Sukma in Chhattisgarh. We suspect the hand of right wing groups behind this act. The CPI-Marxist has faced several attacks in the past from religious fanatics and Maoists on our offices and workers across India, including in Pune. But we continued to work for the poor and downtrodden in a democratic manner. We have always condemned violence. We demand that police should arrest the persons who sent the packet with explosives.”

In September 2014, a group of eight to 10 persons had vandalised the CPI-M office and had also manhandled some officebearers at the spot. However, there was no breakthrough in the case.

In April 2008, members of Hindu Garjana, a right wing outfit from Pune led by BJP leader Dheeraj Ghate had attacked CPI-M office and thrashed its activists with sticks and batons. Ghate and his aides were arrested in the case. They were later released on bail by the court.

