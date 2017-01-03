Paramilitary man arrested for hacking Kareena Kapoor’s IT account to get her mobile number

DCP Sachin Patil confirmed that a team from BKC Cyber police arrested the accused from another state and got him to Mumbai on Monday afternoon. DCP Sachin Patil confirmed that a team from BKC Cyber police arrested the accused from another state and got him to Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

The cyber police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old Central armed police employee who is a die hard fan of actress Kareena Kapoor for allegedly hacking her income tax account in September last year. The official who hails from a North Indian state has told the cyber police that he hacked her Income Tax account so that he could get access to her mobile number using which he could talk to her. The accused would help his colleagues file their tax returns online and was well versed with the system.

DCP Sachin Patil confirmed that a team from BKC Cyber police arrested the accused from another state and got him to Mumbai on Monday afternoon. An officer said that they had been trying to track down the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the person who had hacked into the IT account.

A team lead by assistant police inspector S Gaund found that the accused had used the mobile phone to hack into the account. “A mobile phone too has several IP addresses assigned to it. We had to figure out which phone had been allotted the IP address when the fraud took place,” an officer said.

After sifting through a lot of data, the police narrowed down the mobile number used by the accused as the one using which her account had been hacked. “When our team questioned him on Sunday, he confessed to have illegally got onto the IT account of the actress using her PAN no that he found online,” the officer said. He added, ” The accused, a central government official, also files IT returns for colleagues. He knew that in most cases when IT returns are filed, one gets the mobile number of the person in the receipt. He was hoping to get the mobile number of the actress by filing her returns so that he could talk to her once as he is a big fan of her.”

After he confessed to all this, the police team then took his custody and got him to the city on Monday afternoon. The accused has been booked on charges of impersonation and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Am officer said that the sections are bailable.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Saxena said that the accused wanted to talk to the actress and while searching online for her mobile number got her PAN card details. He used the pan card details to get into her account. Kareena’s chartered accountant had filed a complaint on October 1 against an unidentified person for allegedly hacking into her income tax account and filing a false return claim. The accused had also paid her quarterly tax amount besides changing the password for her income tax account. After he CA realized that he could not access the account, he realized that something was amiss and approached the BKC Cyber police station where an FIR was registered.

