‘Parallel’ Jathedars drop all conditions to keep June 6 Operation Blue Star anniversary clash-free

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Jathedars on Sunday gave up their demand to not allow official Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh to deliver the ceremonial message to the community at an event to observe Operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6. The decision, which was taken to conduct the event peacefully, was reached at the first ever meeting between SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar and the three ‘parallel’ Jatherdars appointed at a controversial ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ called by radical groups in 2015.

Earlier, SGPC had decided to facilitate the participation of Sarbat Khalsa Jatherdars — Akal Takht Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, Damdma Sahib Talwandi Sabo Jathedar Baljeet Singh Daduwal and Kesgarh Sahib Aanadpur Sahib Jathedar Bhai Amrik Singh — at the Akal Takht event.

But the Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars wanted the SGPC to ask someone other than the SGPC-appointed Akal Takht Jathedar to deliver “sandesh” (message to Sikh community) to avoid any confrontation. After Sunday’s meeting, Daduwal, however, said, “We have agreed with Kirpal Singh Badungar. We have no demand to make. We want that Operation Blue Star ceremony should be held in peaceful manner….All three Jathedars held meeting with Badungar in Ludhiana on Sunday. It was held in good atmosphere. We have no demand to make…We all want to remember our martyrs with respect.”

Badungar was first to approach Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars despite the political rivilary between them and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). Interstingly, while SGPC chief, who is also a SAD leader, was meeting Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars, his party president, Sukhbir Badal, was accusing them of planning to disrupt the Blue Star ceremony at Congress’s behest. Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars are direct challange to official Jathedars appointed by SGPC.

Meantime on Sunday, former SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha also challenged to take action against CM Amrinder Singh for attending bhog ceremony of former Punjab DGP K P S Gill. “They had warned every one against attending…But they will not take action against Captain because they have hidden alliance with Congress,” he said.

