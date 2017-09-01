Parallel Jathedar appeals for ghar wapsi: ‘Quash FIRs filed by Sikhs, dera premis against each other’

AFTER AKAL Takht and the SGPC, the parallel Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib and president of Gurmat Sewa Lehar, Baljit Singh Daduwal, has appealed to dera followers for ghar vapsi (return to Sikh fold).

He also appealed to the Punjab government to cancel all FIRs against Sikhs and premis that had been filed by both sides since the 2007 clashes. Daduwal said,”There have been many clashes between Sikhs and dera followers since 2007.

A number of FIRs were lodged on the complaints of Sikhs and dera followers against each other. I myself got 22 cases lodged after such clashes. So, it is my appeal to government that such cases should be withdrawn.” In 2007, widespread violence took place in Punjab between Sikhs and dera followers after dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim wore an attire similar to the one worn by Guru Gobind Singh.

