Named in Paradise Papers list, BJP MP RK Sinha goes on ‘Maun vrat’ for a week

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, whose name has cropped up in the Paradise Papers leak in connection with his firm’s offshore links, on Monday chose to remain silent on the matter while informing that he is on ‘maun vrat’ (silence of vow) for a week.

When asked for his reaction over the issue, Sinha refused to comment over the issue but scribbled on a paper that he has taken a pledge to not speak for a week till ‘Bhagwat Yagna’, showed the ANI video.

Considered as one of the richest in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP from Bihar founded the private security service firm SIS (Security and Intelligence Services) and heads a group which has two offshore entities, disclosed the investigation carried out by the Indian Express of offshore finances with International Consortium of Investigation Journalists and Süddeutsche Zeitung, Munich.

As per records of the Malta registry, SIS Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd (SAPHL), registered in Malta in 2008, is a subsidiary of SIS. Sinha is listed as a minority shareholder while wife Rita Kishore Sinha is a director of SAPHL.

According to the records, SIS International Holdings Limited (SIHL), a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands, holds 3,999,999 shares in SAPHL while 1 share is with Ravindra Kishore Sinha.

Interestingly, Sinha made no mention of his and wife’s association with SAPHL in an affidavit that was submitted to the Election Commission during his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in 2014. He also did not declare this link to the Rajya Sabha after becoming a member.

However, in documents of SIS (India) Limited filed before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 4, 2017 , Sinha had declared his interests in all these companies.

Overall, the names of 714 Indians have emerged in the largest ever leak of financial data from Bermuda firm Appleby and Singapore-based Asiaciti Trust.

