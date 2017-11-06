Paradise Papers live updates: Transactions weren’t made for personal purposes, Jayant Sinha responds

LIVE updates on the Paradise Papers: Among the 180 countries represented in the data, India ranks 19th in terms of the number of names. In all, there are 714 Indians in the tally. LIVE updates on the Paradise Papers: Among the 180 countries represented in the data, India ranks 19th in terms of the number of names. In all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.

The Paradise Papers, a cache of 13.4 million documents obtained by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and investigated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in partnership with The Indian Express, reveals how two firms Bermuda’s Appleby and Singapore’s Asiaciti Trust help the global rich and powerful move their money abroad.

Among the 180 countries represented in the data, India ranks 19th in terms of the number of names. In all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.

Paradise Papers: Biggest data leak reveals trails of Indian corporates in global secret tax havens

7.30 am: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has responded to his name figuring in the Paradise Papers investigation. This is what he tweeted early this morning:

“Full details have been provided to Indian Express. These were bonafide and legal transactions undertaken on behalf of highly reputed world-leading organisations in my fiduciary role as Partner at Omidyar Network and its designated representative on the D.Light Board. All these transactions have been fully disclosed to relevant authorities through all necessary filings as required. After leaving Omidyar Network, I was asked to continue on the D.Light Board as an Independent Director. On joining the Union Council of Ministers, I immediately resigned from the D.Light Board and severed my involvement with the company. It is crucial to note that these transactions were done for D.Light as an Omidyar representative, and not for any personal purpose.”

7.25 am: Welcome to our live blog on the Paradise Papers. The Indian Express investigation into the largest ever leak of financial data comes two days ahead of the Government’s “Anti-Black Money Day” on November 8 to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation.

