Paradise Papers live updates: More Indian corporates figure in leaks as govt calls for action

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday ordered an enquiry into the Paradise Papers, a day after the first set of documents was released by The Indian Express in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. The Paradise Papers, the largest ever financial data leak, reveals how two firms, Bermuda’s Appleby and Singapore’s Asiaciti Trust helped the rich and powerful across the world move their money abroad.

Jaitley, speaking to The Indian Express, had said secrecy has been smashed after the expose. “(The publication) was a great development because it shows that (now) nothing remains a secret. The worldwide publication also shows that those who think they are indulging in what they think are undercover financial transactions are highly mistaken,” he said.

Paradise Papers LIVE updates

9.36 am: Revealed in Paradise Papers part II: the Khemkas of the SUN Group is the Indian family with the largest number of offshore entities, according to Appleby records. The family, led by Nand Lal Khemka, has at nearly 100 entities, mostly in the British Virgin Islands and New Jersey. Read the entire story here.

9.30 am: Welcomes to our live blog. Following part II of the Paradise Papers, published this morning in The Indian Express, we are tracking all the reactions, updates and news.

