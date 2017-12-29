Paradise Papers: I-T sleuths raid Jalandhar businessman’s properties

Around 15 teams of income tax department carried out the raids at different places in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. (Express) Around 15 teams of income tax department carried out the raids at different places in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. (Express)

Continuing its follow-up action on the Paradise Papers leak which named Indians and others having stashed money in offshore tax havens, income tax sleuths have raided over a dozen business establishments and residential properties of city-based businessman Pavitar Singh Uppal.

The raids, led by additional director of I-T in Ludhiana Ritesh Parmar, began Wednesday night and continued on Thursday. Around 15 teams of income tax department carried out the raids at different places in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

In Jalandhar, the raid was first conducted at Bath Castle, a renowned marriage palace on Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway which belongs to an NRI, a close relative of Uppal. Four residential properties belonging to Uppal and the owner of Bath Castle were raided in Jalandhar. In Ludhiana, income tax sleuths raided Grand Resort and Bath Castle on Pakhowal road.

“They (Uppal and Baths) owned marriage palaces, cold stores and huge agricultural land,” said IT sources.

Uppal could not be contacted for comment. In Paradise Papers, Uppal was described as a “real estate developer”, registered as an offshore entity in August 2016.

The company, Silverline Estate Limited, was incorporated in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The incorporation documents show the company was registered on August 8, 2016, as a “profit” company, with only Uppal as director.

