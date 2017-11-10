Paradise Papers: Doctor couple in Appleby records

Pal and Arora are listed as shareholders of WorldCare Limited (Bermuda), a company set up in June 1996. Pal and Arora are listed as shareholders of WorldCare Limited (Bermuda), a company set up in June 1996.

Faridabad-based doctor couple Narinder Pal and Mala Arora have been running an IVF centre in Sector 14 since the mid-1990s. Dr Arora is an gynaecologist while Dr Pal is an anthologist, a specialist in treatment for the male reproductive system. Pal and Arora are listed as shareholders of WorldCare Limited (Bermuda), a company set up in June 1996.

According to Appleby records, WorldCare Limited (Bermuda) is an “investment Holding Company which renders services in the field of telemedicine and remote medical diagnosis”. The other Indian on the list of several shareholders of WorldCare Limited (Bermuda) is Anil Kaul, who is listed with a Delhi address.

Records show WorldCare Limited (Bermuda) as the beneficial owner of The Dubai Wellness Centre Limited, a company incorporated in Isle of Man in 2006. It is also a shareholder of two other Isle of Man companies — WorldCare Wellness International Limited and WorldCare Autism Centres Limited.

When contacted, Narinder Pal denied any knowledge of WorldCare Limited (Bermuda). He and Mala Arora did not respond to subsequent emails seeking comment. Anil Kaul is not among the current tenants at the Vasant Vihar address listed in his name on Appleby records. Staff at the address said they did not know anyone by that name.

