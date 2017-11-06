Paradise Papers: Congress slams Centre on black money, demands MoS Jayant Sinha’s resignation

Before he was elected Lok Sabha MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand in 2014 and became a MoS at the Centre, Sinha was the managing director of Omidyar Network in India. File Photo Before he was elected Lok Sabha MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand in 2014 and became a MoS at the Centre, Sinha was the managing director of Omidyar Network in India. File Photo

Congress mounted a fierce attack against the Narendra Modi government on Monday after Minister of State Jayant Sinha’s name cropped up in the Paradise Papers.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala sought an FIR against Sinha and demanded his resignation. “The Paradise Papers raises serious conflict of interest questions against Sinha. The government should order a probe and register an FIR against him,” Surjewala said.

Before he was elected Lok Sabha MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand in 2014 and became a MoS at the Centre, Sinha was the managing director of Omidyar Network in India. Omidyar Network invested in a US company D.Light Design that has a subsidiary in the Cayman Islands. Records of offshore legal firm Appleby show Sinha served as director of D.Light Design, which he did not mention this in his declaration to the Election Commission, nor to the Lok Sabha Secretariat or the Prime Minister’s Office in 2016.

Surjewala also questioned why the government had not made public the names of people who had stashed money abroad. “The Modi government has taken no action to unearth black money stashed abroad in 41 months. They have also so far not made public names of those who have stashed black money abroad,” he said.

When asked about the names of Sachin Pilot and son of minister Vayalar Ravi coming up in the Paradise Papers related to the Rajasthan ambulance scam, he said, “CBI and ED probe has already been initiated against Sachin Pilot. Will the government order probe against all those in the list.”

The papers also revealed when Veerappa Moily was the Union Oil Minister in the UPA government, his son Harsha had floated a firm that received investments from subsidiaries of the Unitus Group, an offshore company. To this, the Congress leader said the party was ready for any probe by the CBI or ED. “We are ready for any probe, either by CBI or ED,” he said.