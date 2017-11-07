Paradise Papers: Congress demands resignation of Jayant, R K Sinha

The party also hit out at the BJP government, saying it had not taken action and disclosed the names of those who figured in the earlier HSBC and Liechtenstein lists and Panama Papers. The party also hit out at the BJP government, saying it had not taken action and disclosed the names of those who figured in the earlier HSBC and Liechtenstein lists and Panama Papers.

Reacting to the Paradise Papers investigation by The Indian Express with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Minister of State Jayant Sinha and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha.

The party also hit out at the BJP government, saying it had not taken action and disclosed the names of those who figured in the earlier HSBC and Liechtenstein lists and Panama Papers, and asked the government to order a probe into the Paradise Papers findings.

The Congress said it was ready to face any probe when asked about the fact that a company registered by Bermuda law firm Appleby in tax haven Mauritius had invested in an Indian firm — one of the founders of which was the son of Congress leader and former Union minister Vayalar Ravi — and that offshore firms had invested in a firm floated by former Union minister M Veerappa Moily’s son when he was minister.

“They are private people not in public life. They have said that they have made full disclosure in the public domain and it is now for the government to decide,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told The Indian Express.

Asked whether the Congress would be ready if the government ordered a probe against them, he said, “First let the Prime Minister take the resignation of Abhishek Singh (Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s son whose name figured in the Panama Papers), lodge an FIR against him, also look at the conduct and role of the CM of Chhattisgarh, take the resignation of Jayant Sinha, take action against R K Sinha, ensure that there are CBI and ED cases against them… we will also face any probe.”

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said that Jayant Sinha had concealed information that he had served as director of D.Light Design in his declaration to the Election Commission as also to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and PMO. “Is the non-disclosure of all information in the affidavit before Election Commission not an electoral offence?” he asked, adding that Sinha had no right to be in the government and should immediately resign.

As for R K Sinha, who founded the private firm SIS and heads a group which has two offshore entities, Surjewala said, “What is the source of funds of the companies owned by and investments made by Sinha and his family members… Is the non-disclosure in the election affidavit not an electoral offence? Did the BJP and the Modi government not know about all these offshore tax haven-based transactions?”

He continued, “Our question is why the Modi government has not taken action and disclosed the names of those who figured in Liechtenstein, HSBC, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers. Why is the Prime Minister and the government protecting these persons?” he said. “Will the PM show the courage of conviction to hand over this entire information to the bench of Supreme Court that is looking at action against black money holders?”

Asked about Congress leaders figuring in the list, Surjewala said, “Among those Congress leaders whose names have come in the Paradise Papers… in that Sachin Pilot has already said that the Modi government lodged a CBI and ED FIR against him in 2015.”

He said Pilot had already said he had served as an independent director in a not-for-profit company for some time before he came into public life, and that Pilot had clarified that he neither held shares nor received salary.

