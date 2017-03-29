Pappu Yadav held in old case

Pappu Yadav (File Photo) Pappu Yadav (File Photo)

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief and Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested in connection with an old case on Monday night, soon after his party workers and Bihar Police engaged in a clash near Bihar Assembly. His wife and Congress MP from Supaul, Ranjeet Ranjan, called it a political vendetta. On Monday, Yadav had called a large number of party workers to protest outside the Assembly, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Bihar Staff Selection Commission scam and Patna sex scandal.

The JAP workers, who were stopped by police as they started marching towards a prohibited area near the Assembly, clashed with policemen. Five policemen and 10 JAP workers were injured in the clash. However, Yadav was arrested in an old case of staging a demonstration in a prohibited area under Gandhi Maidan police station.

