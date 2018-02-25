Papon ‘kiss’ controversy: Maharashtra women’s panel to issue notice to TV show producers

Singer Angarag Papon Mahanta allegedly molested a minor participant of a TV reality show, in which he is one of the judges. Singer Angarag Papon Mahanta allegedly molested a minor participant of a TV reality show, in which he is one of the judges.

In view of the recent controversy involving singer Angarag Papon Mahanta, who allegedly molested a minor participant of a TV reality show, in which he is one of the judges, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar said the commission will issue notice to producers of the show regarding the “safety and dignity of children participating in it”.

“Will issue notice to the producers of reality show. Security & dignity of participant child is responsibility of Producers. Commission will be in touch with Mumbai Police regarding issue,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Devraj said, “No complaint has been registered in this matter yet.”

