Paper missiles thrown at Satyendar Jain inside Delhi Assembly

AAP MLAs reportedly thrashed the two youths who threw paper planes at Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. (Source: ANI) AAP MLAs reportedly thrashed the two youths who threw paper planes at Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. (Source: ANI)

Two men claiming to be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters hurled paper missiles at Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain from the gallery of the Delhi Assembly, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The two reportedly raised corruption allegations against Jain, who is under the CBI scanner for alleged money laundering. Following the incident, AAP MLAs allegedly thrashed the two youth outside the Delhi Assembly. Later, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel sent the two to serve one-month jail term for creating a ruckus inside the assembly.

Earlier in June, the CBI examined Satyendar Jain in connection with the allegations of money laundering against him. CBI claimed that Jain was allegedly laundered money to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited. Last week, a CBI team Jain’s residence and questioned his wife Poonam Jain in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd