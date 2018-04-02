Paper leak: NHRC seeks report from HRD Ministry, CBSE, Delhi Police chief within four weeks

Reportedly, two cases have been registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy and some arrests have been made, the NHRC said in a statement. Reportedly, two cases have been registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy and some arrests have been made, the NHRC said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sent notices to the HRD ministry, the CBSE and the Delhi police chief over the leak of question papers of two subjects, seeking a detailed report in four weeks.

The NHRC has also observed that such instances would “adversely affect the credibility of the institutions in which the students have absolute faith”.

The notices have been sent to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the commissioner of Delhi Police, seeking a detailed report in four weeks, a senior NHRC official said.

“The HRD ministry is also expected to inform the Commission about the steps taken regarding counselling of the aggrieved students and to make the process of conducting board examinations trustworthy and foolproof to avoid recurrence of such painful incidents in future,” the rights panel said in a statement.

The HRD ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

The Commission also observed that, “prima facie, it seems the concerned authorities have failed to keep the faith of the students, intact. The humiliation being faced by the innocent students is amounting to violation of their rights to dignity and education”.

