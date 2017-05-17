Paper balls thrown at UP Governor Ram Naik contained messages of public concern, says opposition

UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo) UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo)

A day after paper balls were thrown at Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik during his address to both Houses, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday said the balls were made of paper containing“issues of public concern” that members of the Opposition wanted Naik to read. The balls were thrown towards the Governor “without meaning any disrespect”, as the security personnel surrounding him had rendered him inaccessible, Chaudhary added.

He was replying to BJP MLA Pankaj Singh, who said that the dignity of the Governor — the constitutional head of the state — had been hurt by the act. To this, Chaudhary said, “Kagaz un tak pahunchana chahte they (They wanted the papers to reach him)”, adding that the papers contained “pradesh ki janata ki jwalant samsyayein (burning issues faced by people of the state)”.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu claimed that in 2014, BJP members had protested half-naked in the Assembly. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the act was performed not by BJP but by RLD members, and sought an apology from Lallu. On the alleged increase in crimes in the state as compared to the past few years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought a year’s time for his government before drawing such a comparison.

He also assured the House that no one would be able to commit crimes under “political patronage”, adding that “everyone knows who is behind such incidents”.

“Abhi is sarkar ko do mahine bhi nahi hue hain, aapne jo tulnatmak ghatnao ke adhyan ki baat kahi hai.. Ek varsh hone dijiye. Har vyakti janta hai kaun kara raha hai (This government has not even completed two years and you have already started drawing comparisons. Let us complete a year, everyone knows who is behind this),” he said.

Stating that they were dissatisfied by the chief minister’s reply, BSP members staged a walk-out. They were soon followed by members of the Samajwadi Party, who claimed that law and order had collapsed in the state.

