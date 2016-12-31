Panthic Front declares 39 candidates

Panthic Front comprising Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and United Akali Dal (UAD) on Friday announced candidates for 39 seats for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state. The list has four candidates of UAD and remaining of SAD (Amritsar). UAD leader Gurdeep Singh Bathinda has been named as candidate from Rampura Phul. UAD leader Satnam Singh Manawa would contest from Khemkaran. Another UAD leader Bahadar Singh, an NRI, has been named as candidate from Nawanshahr. Paramjit Singh Jajeani of UAD would contest from Majitha.

Panthic Front named Charanjit Singh Azad, nephew of late Kanshi Ram, as its candidate from Chamkaur Sahib. SAD (Amritsar) general secretary and party’s Kisan Wing chief Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala was named as candidate from Mansa. Jaskaran was very active in protests against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib last year as well as making efforts to organise December 8 “Sarbat Khalsa”.

Another NRI Jaswinder Singh Phagwara would contest from Phagwara. SGPC member and SAD (Amritsar) leader Surjit Singh Kalabula has been named as nominee from Dhuri. Speaking on the occasion, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann said the Front would contest the polls on the agenda of seeking “Independent Sovereign Buffer State of Khalistan” between the two nuclear-armed nations. “This is our right,” Mann said. He added that people of all communities living in Punjab should prefer Punjabi to Hindi. Mann hit out at SAD and Congress for “not bringing in any resolution against Sikh genocide of 1984”.

Referring to incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, Mann said, “No one has sympathy with us. People sitting in Delhi and Nagpur did not bother about sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.” United Akali Dal president Mohkam Singh said, “If we are given a chance, Punjab would be made drug-free state.”