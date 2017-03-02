Pansare murder case: Cops question Sanatan Sanstha founder Jayant Balaji Athavale in Goa

Govind Pansare. (File Photo) Govind Pansare. (File Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of communist leader Govind Pansare has been questioning Jayant Balaji Athavale, the founder of Sanatan Sanstha, at the organisation’s headquarters in Goa since Tuesday.

State CID chief Sanjay Kumar, who is heading the SIT, confirmed the questioning of Jayant Balaji Athavale on Wednesday. “He was questioned on Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said. He refused to give more details.

The CBI had arrested Sanatan Sanstha seeker Virendra Tawde on June 10, 2016, to probe his role in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

In August 2016, the SIT took Tawde’s custody to probe his involvement in Pansare’s murder in February 2015.

Two persons opened fire at Pansare and his wife Uma on February 16, 2015 when the couple was returning home from morning walk. Pansare died while undergoing treatment on February 20. Uma, who received a bullet injury, survived.

The SIT filed a chargesheet against Tawde last November, naming him as the prime conspirator and Sanatan seekers Sarang Akolkar, Vinay Pawar and Rudra Patil as wanted accused.

The SIT had arrested Sanatan Sanstha seeker Sameer Gaikwad on December 14, 2015, in the Pansare murder case.

The SIT filed a chargesheet against Gaikwad, stating that a 14-year-old boy had identified him on the location of the crime during the identification parade.