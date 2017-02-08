Panneerselvam’s revolt and AIADMK’s latest crisis: All that has happened so far

O Panneerselvam O Panneerselvam

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu descended into chaos once again two months after the death of its popular leader J Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK, which had beat anti-incumbency sentiments to come back to power in July, 2016, is currently reeling under a leadership crisis.

How it began: Sasikala elected leader of legislature party

VK Sasikala, the long-time aide to Jayalalithaa who was voted general secretary of the AIADMK earlier, was elected on Sunday as the leader of the legislature party. At a meeting of the party lawmakers, Sasikala’s name was proposed by chief minister Panneerselvam. Sasikala had said that it was Panneerselvam who insisted that Sasikala become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Her election as the general secretary of the party cleared her way to replace O Panneerselvam as chief minister. Her election was opposed by expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa and Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar.

Panneerselvam resigns on Sunday

O Panneerselvam, who was sworn in as chief minister within hours of Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, resigned voluntarily citing personal reasons. After his resignation, he wrote two letters, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao, thanking them for their support.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam sitting in a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam sitting in a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Panneerselvam raises banner of revolt

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam meditated at Jayalalithaa’s samadhi at Marina beach for 40 minutes, after which he spoke to the media and announced that he was forced to resign and that he would fight, until his death, for democracy in the party. Panneerselvam also said that he was not informed in advance about the legislature party meeting held on Sunday and the decision to elect Sasikala as the leader was communicated to him at the last moment. He also said that he was willing to withdraw his resignation if the people willed it. Late into Tuesday night, Sasikala removed him from the position of treasurer of AIADMK and accused him of being hand in glove with the DMK. He denied the allegations and said no one could remove him from the post as it was Amma who had given him that.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd