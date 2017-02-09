Panneerselvam vs Sasikala fight spills over to social media

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam

The mud-slinging between acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan has now spilled over to social media. Sasikala had shepherded the 131 MLAs apparently supporting her to an unknown location to keep them from being influenced by Panneerselvam or anyone from the OPS camp. Meanwhile, OPS associates have started tweeting phone numbers of AIADMK legislators asking people and party supporters to call them and pressure them to return to support him.

Hari Prabhakaran, one of the main members of the party’s IT wing, was allegedly promoting OPS’s side on social media since the latter made the revelations about the turn of events leading to his resignation and appointment of Sasikala as legislature party chief. Hari has been sacked from the party as of now.

He had tweeted his support to OPS and urged MLAs and MPs to rally behind him. Hari was sacked after these set of tweets went viral. Many of the tweets had even criticised Sasikala and praised OPS.

I’m proud to throw my post for supporting my CM #OPS. Now atleast expecting the MLAs and MPs to support to OPS. Amma is living with us. — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) February 7, 2017

If you feel tat decision taken by #OPS s right,take a min, call orTxt ur MLA. All i could do is to create a platform to pass on voice of TN pic.twitter.com/UHDuclVTG6 — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) February 8, 2017

AIADMK also sacked the head of its IT wing Singai G Ramachandram. VVR Raj Sathyan replaced him.

.@CMOTamilNadu is not the official Twitter handle of Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 7, 2017

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Madhusudanan has joined the O Panneerselvam camp. Earlier, V. Maitreyan, an AIADMK MP, had also come out in support of OPS. OPS has claimed that he will prove majority in the house and will take back his resignation if required and has also recommended a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

In a dramatic move two days ago, OPS had revolted against Sasikala, laying his claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy and the chief minister’s post. Since then, the party seems to be divided in two camps, possibly leading to a split.

