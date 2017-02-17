Think wisely before casting trust vote, says O Panneerselvam   

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (File Photo)

Ahead of the Tami Nadu Assembly trust vote at 11 am tomorrow, the interim CM O Panneerselvam has advised the voters to think wisely and not come under any pressure before casting their votes. Earlier today, the CM said,”I reiterate to AIADMK MLAs,please think wisely before casting your vote tomorrow. Don’t buckle under pressure.”

He urged the MLAs to vote against Edappadi K Palanisami, a loyalist of AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala, who has to prove the majority of his government tomorrow. Talking about safeguarding the objectives and interests of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, he added “Amma continuously worked to see that family rule doesn’t enter Tamil politics,till her last she worked to achieve this goal.”

Earlier DMK President and Opposition Leader M K Stalin said if Palanisami seeks vote of confidence on Saturday then the DMK would oppose him in the state assembly. He mentioned 89 DMK MLAs would also vote against Palanisami. Taking a dig at the recent political crisis prevailing in the state, he said people from all walks of life have been badly affected due to the scuffle.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd