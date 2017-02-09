Panneerselvam reinstates two bureaucrats suspended by Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

O Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government has revoked the suspension of two bureaucrats, including former state chief secretary Gnanadesikan, who were suspended during the tenure of Jayalalithaa in August last year. IAS officer Adul Anand, who was the geology and mines commissioner when suspended, too, has been reinstated. The duo was suspended on charges of alleged irregularities. Ganandesikan has reportedly faced allegations of corruption on multiple occasions in his 34-year-long career.

Sources had informed that Ganandesikan’s suspension by late CM Jayalalithaa was a result of certain decisions on power tenders and contracts during his tenure as the Chief Secretary in the previous regime. They said his role in controversial permissions regarding sand mining on the beaches are also under scrutiny.

According to sources, Anand had been suspended for alleged violations in clearances given by the Geology and Mining Department to a leading mining baron in southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Sasikala Natarajan has sacked former Puducherry MLA Om Sakthi Sekar from AIADMK.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd