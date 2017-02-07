Action must be taken against those who forced Panneerselvam to resign: MK Stalin

MK Stalin MK Stalin

Reacting to the revolt in AIADMK by Tamil Nadu’s acting chief minister O Panneerselvam, DMK leader on Tuesday said that the state governor should resolve the issue soon. Talking to Sun TV, Stalin said, “There is no proper govt in Tamil Nadu. The governor should come and resolve this issue. Action must be taken against all those who allegedly threatened CM to resign. Those who can threaten a CM, can threaten anybody tomorrow.”

A revolt broke out against Sasikala in the AIADMK with Panneerselvam dropping a bombshell that he was forced to resign on Sunday to make way for her and hinted that he may withdraw his resignation if people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres so desired.

Panneerselvam chose to break his silence on the happenings in the party ever since the death of his mentor on December 5, saying he was being “insulted” by senior ministers and leaders who sought to “undermine” him after electing him the Chief Minister.

On Sunday last, he said, he was called to the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa which is occupied by Sasikala where senior party leaders, MLAs, Ministers and members of her family were present. “I was called to the meeting about which I did not even know. I went to Chinamma (Sasikala) and they asked me to resign. They said I should resign to make Sasikala the CM. I asked them what’s the necessity for an MLAs’ meeting. They said both the positions of party general secretary and the CM should be with one person,” he said.

“For two hours they tried to convince me. But I asked them whether it is fair to ask me to resign after having elected me the leader of the AIADMK legislature party which I did not want in the first place. Still, I tolerated all the insult just to maintain party discipline

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd