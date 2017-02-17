Panneerselvam faction meet Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker P Dhanapal

O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI) O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI)

Members from the O Panneerselvam faction on Friday met Speaker P Dhanapal, a day ahead of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s floor test. The team of members which included K Pandiarajan, S Semmalai and Shanmuganthan (all MLAs) and senior leader C Ponnaiyan, however, did not reveal to the waiting media details of their meeting.

The meeting assumes significance ahead of Saturday’s floor test. The Panneerselvam camp has 10 MLAs on its side, including the former Chief Minister.

In his first test, Sasikala loyalist Palaniswami will seek the vote of confidence in the state Assembly.

While inviting him to form the government yesterday, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had asked Palaniswami to seek the vote of confidence in the next 15 days.

The government had later in the day announced that the vote of confidence would be held at 11 am on Saturday.