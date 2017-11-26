Panneerselvam again bats for unity, praises CM Palaniswami

In his tweets, Panneerselvam reiterated that it was due to unity among the party workers that the Election Commission alloted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to them. In his tweets, Panneerselvam reiterated that it was due to unity among the party workers that the Election Commission alloted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to them.

Amid signs of discord in the ruling AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today stressed on unity in the party and exhorted workers to ensure that ‘Amma’s’ (Jayalalithaa’s) rule continues its stride. In a series of tweets, Panneerselvam praised Chief Minister K Palaniswami saying he was providing good governance based on the path shown by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He, however, did not comment on the simmering discontent that came to the fore last week after his loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan hinted at differences among the leaders of the two factions which merged earlier this year.

Besides this, Panneerselvam’s supporters have said they were not invited to a key party function in Madurai yesterday attended by Palaniswami. Panneerselvam, who was conspicuous by his absence in the event that was held in Madurai, had later batted for unity in the party while taking part in another function along with Palaniswami. The second function was held at Ramanathapuram, about 115 km from Madurai.

In his tweets, Panneerselvam today reiterated that it was due to unity among the party workers that the Election Commission alloted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to them. “With the same unity and support of Tamil people, we will face the next month’s bypoll in R K Nagar and succeed in it. We will achieve great victories in all polls we are going to dedicate the victories to our beloved Amma,” he said. The deputy chief minister also lauded Palaniswami, saying he was providing good governance treading the path shown by Amma.

“This government, headed by Palaniswami, is implementing various special schemes and is also announcing new projects based on the vision of Jayalalithaa,” he said. Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar clarified that the Madurai event was organised by a cadre to hail the retrieval of the party symbol. Responding to reporters’ question whether Panneerselvam was invited to the programme, he said it was not an event that was planned.

“The names of the leaders (Palaniswami and Panneerselvam) has been mentioned in the plaque,” Udhayakumar said. Maitreyan yesterday had said proper intimation for the event should have been sent to all party workers, functionaries and leaders. He had said the Madurai event was important since it was the first function to celebrate the party getting back its symbol.

The Palaniswami and Panneerselvam factions merged in August after ousting jailed leader V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran. The Election Commission on November 23 allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the unified AIADMK led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, dealing a blow to the Sasikala faction.

