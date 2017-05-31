Pankaja Munde plays down corruption charge by AAP leader

Maharashta minister Pankaja Munde. (File Photo) Maharashta minister Pankaja Munde. (File Photo)

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde today played down the allegation by AAP that there had been corruption in various procurements under her Women and Child Development department, saying the directives of the apex court were followed in the matter.

“All the procurements and tender procedures were followed as per the directives of Supreme Court. I do not think anyone is above the apex court,” Munde said in response to the allegations levelled by Aam Admi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon.

“I am not aware of the details of the allegations but I will look into it,” she said.

Menon had yesterday alleged that the Women and Child Development ministry under Munde was involved in a “multi-crore” anganwadi “scam” by awarding of tenders to women self help groups (SHGs) by flouting norms.

She had claimed that the “scam” involved awarding of tenders of THR (Take Home Rations) to 18 SHGs by violating the set guidelines.

Preeti claimed that one of the SHGs to whom a tender was allotted to is linked with the Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve and that the order was granted at his behest.

She also alleged that in a fresh round of tendering, Munde “manipulated a tendering clause to benefit her own business partners, which snatched the means of livelihoods of over 300 genuine mahila mandals across the state”.

Some representatives of the women SHGs were also present at the press conference.

Seeking Munde’s resignation, she demanded that the tenders be scrapped.

