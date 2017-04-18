Pankaja Munde has special liking for Home ministry

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde on Monday said she likes the Home portfolio the most among all the government departments.

The BJP leader is currently the Women and Child Welfare Minister with Cabinet rank and also heads a few other departments, including rural development. The Home portfolio is with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I like the Home department among all ministries,” she said in her native district Beed on Sunday.

She was speaking at a function after inaugurating a police station building.

Pankaja said she developed interest in the key portfolio after closing watching her father late Gopinath Munde, who was Home Minister in the previous Shiv Sena-BJP Government (1995-99).

“I have interest in the Home department since then,” she said.

