Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Pankaj Saran appointed Deputy National Security Advisor

Pankaj Saran appointed Deputy National Security Advisor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Saran's appointment as the deputy NSA for a period of two years, on deputation basis initially till the date of his superannuation.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 7:18:19 pm
Pankaj Saran appointed Dy NSA India’s envoy to Russia Pankaj Saran
Top News

Senior diplomat Pankaj Saran has been appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor, the government said today. Saran is currently India’s Ambassador to Russia.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Saran’s appointment as the deputy NSA for a period of two years, on deputation basis initially till the date of his superannuation, i.e., November 30, 2018, then on re-employment on contract basis, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The 1982 batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) was in November 2015 appointed as the India’s envoy to Russia. He had held various positions in India and abroad including the country’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh. He also served as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office between 2007 and 2012.

Former chief of the Intelligence Bureau, Ajit Doval is the National Security Adviser.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now