PU Board of Finance proposes budget of Rs 515.61 cr for next financial year

The Panjab University (PU) Finance department has proposed a budget of Rs 515.61 crore for the next fiscal ( 2017-18). The budget will come up for discussion at a meeting of the Board of the Finance of the University on February 13.

The total estimated income from all sources will be Rs 271.33 crore. The annual deficit has been 244.28 crore. The expenditure on the salary and retirement account would be Rs 424.64 crore while the non-salary account would have an expenditure of Rs 90.96 crore.

Meanwhile, expenditure on salary and pension was Rs 391.01 crore during the current fiscal year ( 2016-17) and non salary expenditure was Rs 82.68 crore. The total expenditure in the next fiscal year was pegged at Rs 473.72 crore. The income of the university which was Rs 256.00 crore during current fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 271 crore during the next fiscal year.

It may be mentioned that the University is facing a deep fiscal crisis. It has been repeatedly approaching the central government for additional release of grants to cover the deficit. However, it did not get much help in this regard from the Centre.

The University is also waiting for the release of a grant of Rs 35-crore from the UGC. The direction to release the grant has been given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,

During the current fiscal year, the University had proposed an increase in fees and other charges to show an increase in the income as desired by the Ministry of the Human Resource Development( HRD) and the UGC.

Both these bodies had asked the University to increase its income in direct proportion to the fiscal help being given by the central government to it.