Soon, PU student centre to get control room, CCTV cameras

Panjab University’s (PU) student centre is all set to have a control room to monitor the daily activities in the premises. The authorities of Panjab University have started the process and will soon install additional CCTV cameras for a 360-degree view of the student centre. The student centre, which is the main eating point of the university, is always abuzz with student activities throughout the year and has also witnessed serious violent incidents including firing of gun shots etc.

The new control room will have a guard along with television screens to keep a tab on the ongoing activities at the centre.

“ In case of mischievous activities taking place or there is any untoward incident, we will have a video recording to verify the facts and identify the culprits indulging in violence. The guard will sit and monitor the centre all day,” said Jatinder Grover, Chief Security Officer, Panjab University. The student centre is open from 9 am to 9 pm.

Last year on April 8, students from outside had opened fire at the student centre in front of the University Institute of Fashion and Technology(UIFT) after having a scuffle outside the law auditorium during a fest. Incidents such as these highlighted the need to have a new and upgraded security system in place in PU, especially in and around the student centre.

At present, there are only four CCTV cameras that are working and the authorities plan to install an additional six-seven cameras which will cover both parking, library roundabout and library. Speaking on the Development General Secretary Aashiq Mohammad said, “ If there is any step taken in favour of the students and to secure their surroundings we are all for it. People coming from outside are the usually cause trouble and with installation of CCTV cameras the offenders can be identified along with students can complain at the counter.”

