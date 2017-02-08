Voting for Panjab University Staff Association elections held

Voting for the Panjab University Staff Association (PUSA), election was held today at Panjab University (PU) where 91.62 percent votes were cast. (Representational Image) Voting for the Panjab University Staff Association (PUSA), election was held today at Panjab University (PU) where 91.62 percent votes were cast. (Representational Image)

Voting for the Panjab University Staff Association (PUSA), election was held today at Panjab University (PU) where 91.62 percent votes were cast. The contest was between the two groups headed by Deepak Kaushik and Ravinder Mohan Trikha.

Among the major issues that dominated the election this year was the bid, which has been hanging fire for a long time, to regularize the daily wage employees working in PU. The demand has picked up pace after the decision of the Punjab Government to do the same in the state last year.

A total of 1,007 votes were polled out of 1,099 in the elections. The results will be announced Wednesday evening. For the post of President, the competition is between Ravinder Mohan Trikha and four-time president Deepak Kaushik, while for the post of senior vice-president Inder Mohan, Kulveer Singh and Rajiv Kumar are contesting. Baljinder Singh and Rakesh Mittal are contesting for general secretary; Ashwani Kumar, Hari Krishan and Manjit Singh for secretary; and Deepak Sharma and Ghansham Sharma for finance secretary.