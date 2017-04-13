Panjab University sends report on ‘difficulties’ to Chancellor Hamid Ansari



AFTER VICE President Hamid Ansari, who is also Chancellor of Panjab University (PU), Wednesday sought a report from the varsity regarding the violent protests that broke out in the campus on Tuesday over enhancement of fees, the university apprised him of the developments.

PU Registrar Col G S Chada (Retd) said the university had provided “complete status of the happenings to the Chancellor.” “I have sent the report to the OSD to Chancellor and apprised him about the difficulties we have been facing,” Chada said.

Chada said the university cannot pin the blame on a single person for the happenings on Tuesday on the campus and said the university was holding a dialogue with the students when the violence broke out. “The DUI was present in the university and willing to meet the students but they were confused which leader would meet the official. The police had to take action when the violence broke out,” he said.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover said the Vice President’s office had contacted the university registrar and asked for the details related to the student protests that took place on Tuesday. “The Chancellor has to be updated about the happenings in the university and it is our duty,” Grover told Chandigarh Newsline.

Grover said the situation in the university would not have turned violent if the university had a permanent chief security officer. “The university wanted a full-time CSO but the HRD ministry would not allow it. The current security officer is a professor and he has to teach classes as well,” he said.

