Panjab University protest: Sedition charge against 66 students dropped

THE CHANDIGARH Police Wednesday dropped sedition charges from the FIR registered against 66 students of Panjab University for Tuesday’s violent protest on campus. As 53 arrested students were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Jagmeet Singh, Investigating Officer Balbir Singh told the court that police had dropped sedition charges.

In the court, 13 students alleged police torture. Hearing their plea, the court directed Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 to form a medical board and conduct a medical examination of all the students.

The court also directed GMSH that a copy of the medical examination report be sent to SSP, Chandigarh, for further inquiry. The court also directed police to produce a copy of the report on next date of hearing on April 24.

Lawyers of the arrested students also moved bail pleas. The court issued notice to Chandigarh Police for April 15. All 53 students were sent to judicial custody.

While submitting requisite documents in the court, SI Balbir Singh struck off the sedition charges on the FIR. Advocate A S Sukhija said, “Police can drop charges at any point.” Singh told the court that 22 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Amritpal Singh, one of the arrested students, said, “The police identified me and said I was the one who used to beat the drums and arrested me.” He claimed that 39 of 53 arrested were supporters of student outfit SFS.

