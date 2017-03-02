Heritage furniture auctioned in Paris

Yet again, heritage furniture from Chandigarh went under the hammer and was sold for Rs 60 lakh, at an auction held in Paris on February 28. In a first, heritage furniture from Ahmedabad was also auctioned at the cost of Rs 18 lakh. The auction was conducted by the auction house Artcurial based in Paris.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Four furniture items — including teak stools from Panjab University, a coffee table from administrative buildings, an executive desk from Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh — and raw concrete lamp posts designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, were sold.

There have been several auctions of the city’s heritage furniture at foreign auction houses since 2007. The UT administration has been unable to stall these auctions as of now.

City-based advocate Ajay Jagga has written a letter to the union minister of state (independent charge) for culture Mahesh Sharma, stating that it is an economic offence to traffic cultural property out of the country.

He stated that whether the property was smuggled or not is a matter of investigation, but the property of Chandigarh

Administration (created by world-renowned architect Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret) is being auctioned in various countries. Such auctions have been happening for the last decade, in violation of the Constitution of India, and there is no resistance from any quarters.