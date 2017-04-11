Panjab University Fee hike: V-C Arun Kumar Grover floats idea to create part-time jobs on campus for students

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

AS THE enhancement in fee structure at Panjab University has sparked protests from students, the varsity administration has announced part-time jobs to calm the frayed tempers of students. Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover on Monday said the university was exploring options to create opportunities for students within the campus to enable them to manage their expenses, including fee.

“We have consciously said this. There are ways and means of generating such jobs. We have to see how many jobs to create. That would be known only when the students enrol next academic session and it is known that how many of them are seekers of these jobs,” Grover told Chandigarh Newsline.

Grover said the university could engage the students as software service providers, data entry operators, and provide them jobs related to security of the campus buildings to ensure that they receive some amount while studying at the university.

“These jobs can be outsourced to Masters students. I can always employ postgraduates as technical demonstrators. Instead of employing more technical assistants, we can have these jobs outsourced to postgraduate students on a part-time basis,” he said. “Students want the university to keep the libraries open 24 hours or till midnight. Who will man those libraries? So we can generate part-time jobs for students there.”

Student outfits of the university have been demanding rollback of the fee hike that was approved by the PU Senate recently. The varsity in a statement has said that it will also facilitate loans from banks on soft interest rates to enable students to pay fees in professional courses.

The V-C said he did not have the authority to roll back the fee hike and it was up to the Senate to take such a decision. “Students will always protest the fee rise. Have they ever welcomed it anywhere in the world? The decision is of the Senate and cannot be changed by a V-C. The Senate can only change the decision if the income is coming from somewhere else,” he said.

