Panjab University elections: With 3 days to go, student parties step up campaign

As a part of campaigning, the student organisations of Panjab University set up their tents on the campus on Sunday.

Since the morning, the party workers remained on their toes for student-to-student campaigning keeping in mind the code of conduct of the Lyngdoh guidelines.

Babalpreet Singh, media incharge, Students Organisation of India (SOI), said: “Since there are only two days left before the code of conduct is implemented, our party members are making full use of the time and are reaching out to hostel students since the morning. We are visiting the hostels by taking permission of the authorities concerned.”

Meanwhile, a few party workers complained that they were not allotted panel codes by the university.

Raman, a supporter of Students For Society (SFS) said: “There is a difficulty to campaign about our party candidates as the university authorities have not given us the panel code yet. With the panel code, it gets easier to campaign about our candidates,”

Apart from campaigning, many party workers were seen getting their tents fixed on the campus to woo voters.

The elections are scheduled to be held on September 7. Security inside the Panjab University has also been strengthened with varsity security personnel and police keeping a close watch on the day-to-day activities.

“We are also keeping an eye on the student unions if they are following the Lyngdoh guidelines. If they are found inappropriate in any manner, strict action leading to disqualification of the party will be taken,” said Emanual Nahar, DSW, PU.

